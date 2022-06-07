Ahmedabad-based Zydus gets USFDA approval to market generic acne drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences Q4 profit dips 41% to Rs 397 cr due to higher expenses
Zydus Lifesciences Q4 net dips to 24% Rs 397 cr, revenue up 5%
Covid-19: Zydus gets SEC approval for two-dose regimen of ZyCov-D
DCGI okays emergency use of Zydus' two-jab Covid-19 vaccine for 12 yrs-plus
Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
-
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide topical gel, used to treat acne, in the American market.
The drug firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, it said in a statement.
A combination of Adapalene (a retinoid) and Benzoyl Peroxide (an antibiotic and skin-peeling agent), the gel is used to decrease the number and severity of acne pimples.
Adapalene works by affecting the growth of cells and decreasing swelling and inflammation, and Benzoyl Peroxide works by reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel off.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical facility at Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences noted.
As per IQVIA MAT April 22 data, Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel had a market size of USD 195 million in the US.
Zydus Group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 420 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the drug firm said.
Shares of the drug firm were trading 2.28 per cent down at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU