Air India employees' unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the joint forum said that Air India is a "necessity" for the country

A financial package will not only help the ailing carrier, but also the entire aviation sector and the economy, the unions said.

A joint forum of Air India employees and staff unions has sought Rs 50,000-crore financial succour from the government for the national carrier, stating that the airline is a necessity for the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the joint forum said that Air India is a “necessity” for the country, especially in times of crises, and a financial package will not only help the ailing carrier, but also the entire aviation sector and the economy.

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 02:11 IST

