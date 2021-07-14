Air India tells HC no favouritism in passenger service system contract

-
ALSO READ
Few takers for advance booking of airline tickets even as traffic improves
Govt likely to fetch around Rs 15,000 crore from sale of Air India
Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 26,000
Passenger sues Air India for personal data breach: What happens now
Realme Buds Air 2 review: Solid ANC earbuds made perfect by add-on features
-
Air India has defended the selection of costlier Amadeus bid for its passenger services systems (PSS) as it will give the airline an edge over its peers.
The national carrier made its submission in the Delhi High Court today after rival firm Sabre challenged the tender process. Sabre has said acquiring its product will save the airline Rs 900 crore. The court has kept the matter on July 22 after Sabre sought time to file its reply.
A PSS covers a wide range of functions including flight scheduling, ticket reservation, e-commerce, loyalty programme and departure control. Air India invited bids for a new seven year PSS contract in March as its existing agreement with SITA is due to end next year.
Significantly SITA is exiting the PSS business altogether.
Sabre and Amadeus submitted bids and Air India selected Amadeus for the contract. Aggrieved by the airline’s decision Sabre moved the Delhi High Court against the decision. The court however did not grant it any interim relief and the letter of intent was issued on July 1.
In its petition Sabre claimed that the airline changed the evaluation criteria and introduced certain bid conditions to suit Amadeus. Sabre said that selecting its product will save the national carrier Rs 900 crore and called Air India’s decision arbitrary and unjust.
While Sabre’s financial bid was of Rs 1144 crore, Amadeus quoted Rs 1,957 crore for the contract. Subsequently Air India has secured certain additional discounts and fee waiver from Amadeus.
In its affidavit Air India said it adopted the quality cum cost based selection (QCBS) criteria for the tender process and Sabre’s overall score under this method was less than Amadeus.
“There is always a hidden opportunity cost involved in taking a system which is not up to date, advanced and scalable. A system which fails to provide an edge to its user leads to shifting away of business to its rivals creating opportunity cost in form of lost revenue,” Air India said while justifying its decision to select the higher priced Amadeus offer.
“The petitioner (Sabre) was not only aware but had accepted the QCBS procedure. Now that the petitioner’s bid wasn’t selected in a process which was conducted transparently and fairly they have belatedly decided to the question the procedure,” the airline said while seeking dismissal of the petition.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU