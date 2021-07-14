Air India tells HC no favouritism in passenger service system contract

has defended the selection of costlier Amadeus bid for its passenger services systems (PSS) as it will give the an edge over its peers.

The national carrier made its submission in the today after rival firm Sabre challenged the tender process. Sabre has said acquiring its product will save the Rs 900 crore. The court has kept the matter on July 22 after Sabre sought time to file its reply.

A PSS covers a wide range of functions including flight scheduling, ticket reservation, e-commerce, loyalty programme and departure control. invited bids for a new seven year PSS contract in March as its existing agreement with SITA is due to end next year.

Significantly SITA is exiting the PSS business altogether.

Sabre and Amadeus submitted bids and selected Amadeus for the contract. Aggrieved by the airline’s decision Sabre moved the against the decision. The court however did not grant it any interim relief and the letter of intent was issued on July 1.

In its petition Sabre claimed that the changed the evaluation criteria and introduced certain bid conditions to suit Amadeus. Sabre said that selecting its product will save the national carrier Rs 900 crore and called Air India’s decision arbitrary and unjust.

While Sabre’s financial bid was of Rs 1144 crore, Amadeus quoted Rs 1,957 crore for the contract. Subsequently Air India has secured certain additional discounts and fee waiver from Amadeus.

In its affidavit Air India said it adopted the quality cum cost based selection (QCBS) criteria for the tender process and Sabre’s overall score under this method was less than Amadeus.

“There is always a hidden opportunity cost involved in taking a system which is not up to date, advanced and scalable. A system which fails to provide an edge to its user leads to shifting away of business to its rivals creating opportunity cost in form of lost revenue,” Air India said while justifying its decision to select the higher priced Amadeus offer.

“The petitioner (Sabre) was not only aware but had accepted the QCBS procedure. Now that the petitioner’s bid wasn’t selected in a process which was conducted transparently and fairly they have belatedly decided to the question the procedure,” the airline said while seeking dismissal of the petition.