Air passenger traffic rises close to 4% in Nov, grows to 12.94 million

traffic rose 3.86 percent to 12.94 million in November as airlines have reported higher seat factor owing to the onset of the tourist season, show the DGCA data released on Thursday.

The 12 domestic carriers including full-service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget carriers Indigo, Spicejet, Goair and AirAsia India together had flown 11.6 million passengers in November.

The cumulative domestic passenger traffic in the January-November period of the current calendar year stood at 131.11 million up from 126.28 million in 2018, registering a growth of 11.18 percent, the DGCA said.

The sectoral regulator attributed the increase in the reporting month to the onset of tourist season.

Passenger load factor or seat occupancy is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.