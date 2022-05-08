AirAsia India evaluates fuel savings from taxibot on two modified aircraft

-
ALSO READ
AirAsia India says paid all dues to Airports Authority from Sep 2021
AirAsia announces reduced excess baggage charges for domestic flights
Tata Sons to buy residual stake in AirAsia India for $19 million
AirAsia to resume flights connecting India with Malaysia, Thailand
US Navy recovers crashed F-35C Lightning II aircraft from South China Sea
-
AirAsia India is evaluating how much fuel it has been able to save by using taxibot -- an equipment which enables airplane taxing without engines running -- on two modified planes before considering to use it across the aircraft fleet, a top executive said on Sunday.
After modifying two of its A320 aircraft, AirAsia India had on November 23 last year started using taxibot to tow them at the Delhi international airport.
Taxibot is a semi-robotic towbarless aircraft movement equipment that tows an aircraft from the terminal gate to the take-off point (taxi-out phase) and return it to the gate after landing (taxi-in phase). The aircraft engines remain shut when taxibot is in operation.
When asked how much money has the airline been able to save till date due to the usage of taxibot, Surinder Bansal, Vice President, Engineering, AirAsia India, told PTI, "It is under study...The modification charges versus savings are still being evaluated for implementation across the fleet."
Taxibot is dependent on availability of ground equipment which is currently available at the Delhi airport only, he said.
"We can operate up to two taxibot per aircraft per week," Bansal mentioned.
AirAsia India spent around USD 2,000 (One USD=Rs 76) on each of the two A320 aircraft to modify them and make them suitable for taxibot operations, he noted.
Bansal said the engineering modifications on the two planes were done by AirAsia India's engineering team and required routing more than 50 new wires inside the aircraft, installation of relays in the avionics bay and a control panel in the cockpit, and a series of operational tests prior to certification.
The airline's taxibot operations are provided in collaboration with Delhi-based company KSU Aviation.
Apart from saving fuel, taxibot significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions and noise levels at airports, Bansal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU