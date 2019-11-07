Airbus extends lead over Boeing with 415 airplane sales in October

-
Airbus
The European planemaker also announced on Thursday deals including 12 orders for its A330neo passenger jet from an unidentified buyer.
The Airbus deals, including a record order for 300 aircraft from India's IndiGo announced last week, brought the January-October total to 718 aircraft or a net 542 after cancellations.
Boeing
After an accounting adjustment representing jets ordered in previous years but now thought unlikely to be delivered, Boeing's net total sank to a negative 84 airplanes.
Airbus, which last week cut its annual delivery target by 2-3% to 860 aircraft, said it had delivered 648 aircraft in the first 10 months of 2019.
