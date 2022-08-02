Airbus signs deal with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training

European plane manufacturer has signed a contract with the to provide aircraft maintenance training to young engineers, a statement said on Tuesday.

The will provide the fully integrated aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) licensing programme at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad, said the joint statement.

"The four-year course will include two years of classroom training and a two-year training in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) at GMR Aero Technic in Hyderabad followed by aircraft type training," it said.

According to the contract, will provide the necessary software and courseware in the form of trainee handbooks, examination database, online access of " customised basic training modules and Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package", which is the technical training material required for the courses, it noted.

In addition, Airbus will also provide training to the instructors of the along with assessment of the training centre, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)