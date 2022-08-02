JUST IN
B2B SaaS start-up WebEngage raises $20 mn in Series B funding round
Airbus signs deal with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training

The GMR Group will provide the fully integrated aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) licensing programme at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad, said the joint statement.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Airbus
"The four-year course will include two years of classroom training and a two-year training in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) at GMR Aero Technic in Hyderabad followed by aircraft type training," it said.

European plane manufacturer Airbus has signed a contract with the GMR Group to provide aircraft maintenance training to young engineers, a statement said on Tuesday.

According to the contract, Airbus will provide the necessary software and courseware in the form of trainee handbooks, examination database, online access of "Airbus customised basic training modules and Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package", which is the technical training material required for the courses, it noted.

In addition, Airbus will also provide training to the instructors of the GMR Group along with assessment of the training centre, it added.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 19:30 IST

