Airtel demos 5G, showcases immersive experiences with high-speed network

-
ALSO READ
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Bharti Airtel to spend Rs 1.17 trillion on subsidiaries in five years
Explained: Airtel's cashback offer on smartphones to counter JioPhone Next
How did Chinese smartphones wipe out Indian brands?
-
Telecom operator Airtel on Thursday showcased its high-speed 5G network and low latency capabilities to transform the users' experiences to the next level, and it is fully prepared to launch the high-speed network in the country.
Low latency helps in streaming a very high volume of data with minimal delay.
Besides, some IoT solutions such as cloud gaming, wearable devices which can access workplaces remotely, and drones for inventory management in warehouses were displayed at the telecom operator's Network Experience Center in Haryana's Manesar.
It also demonstrated immersive video experiences and India's first 5G-powered hologram of former India cricketer Kapil Dev, and recreated the in-stadia experience of his unbeaten 175 not out against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup. Reportedly, there is no video footage available for that particular match due to a strike by TV technicians at that particular time.
With speeds of over 1 gbps and latency of under 20 ms, more than 50 users seamlessly enjoyed a highly personalized 4K video experience of the re-created match on 5G smartphones, with real-time access to multiple camera angles, 360-degree in-stadia view, and shot analysis.
It is expected that an auction for 5G spectrum would be conducted within the next two months and the formal launch of the service later this year - possibly around Independence Day.
"With today's demonstration, we have only scratched the surface of the infinite possibilities of 5G and highly personalised immersive experiences in the digital world. With 5G based holograms, we will be able to transport virtual avatars to any location and this will be a game changer for meetings and conferences, LIVE news and will have so many other use cases," said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel.
"Airtel is fully prepared for 5G in this emerging digital world and is building a solid pipeline of innovative use cases for India," he added.
--IANS
ad/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU