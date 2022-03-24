FlyBig to get 10 De Havilland Canada's Twin Otter Series planes

: FlyBig, the newest scheduled commuter airline of India, on Thursday said it has signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 10 aircraft of De Havilland Canada Twin Series 400 to serve small and remote regions.

FlyBig operates commercial flights to destinations in the North-East, South, and Central under the UDAN Scheme.

A press release from FlyBig said the De Havilland Canada Twin 400 Series has a proven track record of safe, dependable operations, as well as versatility, which includes the ability to descend on land or water.

The letter of intent was signed by Captain Sanjay Mandavia, CMD of FlyBig, and Yogesh Garg, director, sales Asia Pacific, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, and exchanged at their stall at the ongoing Wings India 2022 Show here, the release said.

Mandavia said, It is a strategic and necessary acquisition. It will be a valuable asset for FlyBig in its quest to provide last-mile connectivity to hinterlands of India. This landmark acquisition will provide competitive thrust and open a niche travel segment in the Indian aviation industry as it can also be used over water to promote tourism.

The De Havilland Twin Series 400 aircraft has the potential to provide last-mile connectivity to inaccessible geographical destinations in India, he further said.

We are very excited to be working with FlyBig to connect underserved destinations that currently rely on inconvenient and inefficient modes of transportation, said Philippe Poutissou, vice-president (sales and marketing), De Havilland Canada.

The Twin Otter Series 400 is a 19-seater aircraft that would meet a wide range of needs in the ever-expanding aviation market of India, opening up access to new commuter as well as coastal and island-hopping routes, according to the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)