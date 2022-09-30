Akasa Air partners with RateGain for dynamic allocation of airfares

-
ALSO READ
Will India's newest airline Akasa's launch help bring down airfares?
TMS Ep233: Akasa Air strategy, Delhi's excise policy, markets, belated ITR
Akasa Air uses artificial intelligence product to make travel affordable
Akasa looks to undercut IndiGo as battle for cheapest airfares heats up
Akasa Air grounds B737 Max aircraft after noticing engine fuel leak
-
Newly launched Akasa Air has partnered with RateGain Travel Technologies for gathering real-time air travel information that will help the airline in deciding dynamic fares.
In a release on Friday, RateGain said its AI-powered platform AirGain provides the airline's revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy.
It allows the airline access to act upon changing market dynamics and optimise airfares in real-time to provide the best fares to the customers, the release said.
"As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help in maximizing revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence," Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of RateGain, said.
According to the release, it provides the user with real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.
"AirGain's nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said.
Akasa Air started services on August 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 19:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU