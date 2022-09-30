Akasa Air partners with RateGain for dynamic allocation of airfares

Newly launched has partnered with for gathering real-time air travel information that will help the airline in deciding dynamic fares.

In a release on Friday, RateGain said its AI-powered platform AirGain provides the airline's revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy.

It allows the airline access to act upon changing market dynamics and optimise airfares in real-time to provide the best fares to the customers, the release said.

"As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help in maximizing revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence," Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of RateGain, said.

According to the release, it provides the user with real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

"AirGain's nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said.

started services on August 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)