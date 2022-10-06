JUST IN
NTPC ropes in GE Gas Power to reduce CO2 emissions at plants in Gujarat
Flipkart spent $1.1 billion from February to July, shows Walmart filings
Meesho surpasses Amazon in festive order volumes, Flipkart leads the market
Amazon India terms Redseer's report on festive season speculative
HCL Tech to train up to 18k tech, consulting professionals on Google Cloud
Airtel customers to get 5G at existing rates in 8 cities initially
How Bharti Airtel is trying to make its media business subscription-driven
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi India over Rs 5,551-cr asset freeze
Chennai and Jaipur to be seed sites of Mahindra Lifespaces-Actis JV
Titan sees 18% sales growth in September quarter; adds 105 new stores
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NTPC ropes in GE Gas Power to reduce CO2 emissions at plants in Gujarat
Vedanta's medical arm ties up with Anuva for cancer research in India
Business Standard

Akasa Air performance 'satisfying' in first 60 days; well capitalised: CEO

The country's new scheduled airline Akasa Air is "well capitalised" and will allow carrying of domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November

Topics
Akasa Air | Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

The country's new scheduled airline Akasa Air is "well capitalised" and will allow carrying of domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November, according to its senior executives.

The airline, which began operations on August 7, also plans to launch international operations in the second half of next year.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said the airline is well capitalised and is not looking to have new investors.

Dube said the airline's performance in the 60 days since starting operations has been "satisfying".

"We are very happy, satisfied with... our performance," he said.

Currently, it has a fleet of six planes and the number is expected to touch 18 by March next year.

Akasa Air, which currently has 30 daily flights, will start services from Delhi on Friday.

The airline will be allowing carrying of pets in cabin and cargo from November.

Domesticated dogs and cats can travel from November and the bookings in this regard will start from October 15, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Belson Coutinho said.

Dube also said the airline is "on track" as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying.

The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.