Amazon India terms Redseer's report on festive season speculative

E-commerce player on Thursday called the report of Strategic Consulting on numbers as "speculative which lacks transparency", while the consulting firm defended it as an independent research.

The report showed that the Flipkart Group, including Myntra, Shopsy etc, maintains its leadership position, while Softbank-backed Meesho pipped Amazon to become the second-largest contributor in order volume.

Amazon said that the first 12 days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival received the highest ever orders.

"We cannot comment on speculative reports without robust and transparent methodology especially as these have not been shared with us. We witnessed the highest ever start to the event in the first 48 hours, with 8 times sales as compared to the average business days. This response is reflected across all categories and we have overall seen a substantial increase in visitors vs 2021," spokesperson said.

Reacting to Amazon India's remark, Redseers said that the report is based on "an independent research and analysis" done every year.

"While we make efforts to reach out to all major players about this exercise as well as encourage them to engage, some of them have not responded while others have. We generally do not share the results with platforms who do not wish to engage or participate in our research or discussions," said.

Redseer reports estimates that e-commerce firms have registered a 27 per cent growth, clocking sales worth Rs 40,000 crore, during the recently concluded seven-day .

According to the report, Flipkart Group led the festive sale 1 with around 62 per cent share in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) followed by Amazon with GMV of around 26 per cent.

"In terms of order volume, the Flipkart group leads the market with about 49 per cent share and Meesho ranks second with about 21 per cent order share," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)