HCL Tech to train up to 18k tech, consulting professionals on Google Cloud

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech Q1 results preview: Here is what top brokerages expect
HCL Tech Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 3,283 cr, revenue up 16.9%
HCL Tech Q1 net falls 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,283 cr, declares dividend
HCL Tech margin under pressure over talent crunch as Q1 attrition hits 24%
HCL Technologies net profit surges 4.38% to Rs 3,593 crore in Q4
-
IT company HCL Tech plans to train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professional on Google Cloud to scale up its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions, the company said on Thursday.
HCL Tech has been a strategic partner of Google Cloud and formed the dedicated Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit in 2019 to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption at enterprises.
The two companies are now expanding their partnership to significantly scale HCL Tech's capacity to support digital transformation and deliver critical migration, legacy system modernizations and professional services for enterprise customers.
"HCLTech will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud, significantly increasing its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions," HCL said in a statement.
The partnership will enable two new offerings to help enterprise customers migrate to Google Cloud more quickly.
"The majority of enterprises today are investing aggressively in cloud technology to build responsive, scalable and resilient digital-first business models. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has helped us address this market with compelling joint propositions. I am excited to see this partnership further expand to offer accelerated solutions for our enterprise clients," HCL Tech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.
Google Cloud will continue to utilize HCLTech expertise as part of its push to deliver critical migration and managed services for enterprise customers, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 22:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU