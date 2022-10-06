HCL Tech to train up to 18k tech, consulting professionals on Google Cloud

IT company plans to train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professional on to scale up its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with infrastructure, products and solutions, the company said on Thursday.

has been a strategic partner of and formed the dedicated Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit in 2019 to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption at enterprises.

The two are now expanding their partnership to significantly scale HCL Tech's capacity to support digital transformation and deliver critical migration, legacy system modernizations and professional services for enterprise customers.

"HCLTech will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud, significantly increasing its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions," HCL said in a statement.

The partnership will enable two new offerings to help enterprise customers migrate to Google Cloud more quickly.

"The majority of enterprises today are investing aggressively in cloud technology to build responsive, scalable and resilient digital-first business models. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has helped us address this market with compelling joint propositions. I am excited to see this partnership further expand to offer accelerated solutions for our enterprise clients," CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

Google Cloud will continue to utilize HCLTech expertise as part of its push to deliver critical migration and managed services for enterprise customers, the statement said.

