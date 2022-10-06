JUST IN
How Bharti Airtel is trying to make its media business subscription-driven
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi India over Rs 5,551-cr asset freeze
Chennai and Jaipur to be seed sites of Mahindra Lifespaces-Actis JV
Titan sees 18% sales growth in September quarter; adds 105 new stores
Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, under WHO scanner, not sold in India: Sources
HFCL, Qualcomm partner for 5G outdoor small cell product development
Majority of Mercedes-Benz models in India to be EVs by 2030: CEO Schwenk
E-commerce sector expected to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali: Report
Dabur says consolidated revenue in Q2 likely to grow in mid-single digit
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over Rs 5,551-cr asset freeze
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Airtel customers to get 5G at existing rates in 8 cities initially
Amazon India terms Redseer's report on festive season speculative
Business Standard

HCL Tech to train up to 18k tech, consulting professionals on Google Cloud

IT company HCL Tech plans to train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professional on Google Cloud to scale up its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infra

Topics
HCL Tech | Google Cloud

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HCLTech, HCL

IT company HCL Tech plans to train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professional on Google Cloud to scale up its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions, the company said on Thursday.

HCL Tech has been a strategic partner of Google Cloud and formed the dedicated Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit in 2019 to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption at enterprises.

The two companies are now expanding their partnership to significantly scale HCL Tech's capacity to support digital transformation and deliver critical migration, legacy system modernizations and professional services for enterprise customers.

"HCLTech will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud, significantly increasing its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions," HCL said in a statement.

The partnership will enable two new offerings to help enterprise customers migrate to Google Cloud more quickly.

"The majority of enterprises today are investing aggressively in cloud technology to build responsive, scalable and resilient digital-first business models. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has helped us address this market with compelling joint propositions. I am excited to see this partnership further expand to offer accelerated solutions for our enterprise clients," HCL Tech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

Google Cloud will continue to utilize HCLTech expertise as part of its push to deliver critical migration and managed services for enterprise customers, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HCL Tech

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.