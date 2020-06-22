All you need to know about Glenmark's Favipiravir, the potential Covid drug

The Japanese flu drug, Favipiravir is made by a subsidiary of Fujifilm helping to treat patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection. However, a Japanese health official told the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper that the drug isn’t very effective in severe Covid-19 cases. The potential is significant -- the drug is to be used in Turkey, it is already available in Bangladesh, approval granted in the UAE, while the protocol is approved in Jordan. More than 15 are under the registration approval process to launch the drug in Egypt. Indonesia and Thailand have approved clinical protocol, several CIS countries like Ukraine have adopted it in Covid-19 protocol, and Iraq and Saudi Arabia are evaluating the drug.