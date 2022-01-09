Alliance Air issues tender to refurbish entire fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft

-
ALSO READ
Only PM can answer, why is he silent: P Chidambaram on Pegasus row
American Airlines cites Boeing delay in trimming international plans
DGCA asks airlines to submit details about fares on India-UK flights
Pegasus: SC grants more time to Centre, to hear pleas for probe on Sep 13
Pegasus is Israeli weapon, Centre used it against India: Rahul Gandhi
-
Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has issued a tender to refurbish its entire fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft.
Air India, after its successful sale to the Tata Group in October last year, is expected to be handed over to the conglomerate in the first half of this year. However, Alliance Air will remain with the Centre as it was not up for sale.
As per Alliance Air's tender, which has been accessed by PTI, the winning bidder will have to refurbish cargo net, seat cushion repair, seat cover back and bottom, arm handle, floor board, seat belts along with the buckle, tray table and its latch.
Various other elements such as engine cover, propeller strap, arm cap rest, interior cabin fabric, pitot cover, and small and large curtains will have to be refurbished by the vendor, the tender stated.
Alliance Air operates a fleet of 18 ATR-72 aircraft to approximately 50-odd cities in India. Each of these planes have around 70-72 seats.
The tender mentioned, "Full aircraft carpet replacement will be required out once a year on each aircraft."
Central carpet replacement will be required to be carried out every three months or on the conditional requirement on each aircraft, the tender, which was issued last week, stated.
"The service provider is required to carry out the carpet cutting as per approved drawing, edge binding (beading) laying and fixing of carpet in aircraft as is required by the engineering department," it noted.
Interested bidders will have to first submit their technical bids. Upon clearance, they can submit the final financial bids.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU