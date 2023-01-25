Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit rises 53% to Rs 222 cr, total income up

-
-
Amara Raja Batteries on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 53 per cent to Rs 222 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 2,664 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company declined by 1.14 per cent to Rs 566 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 20:56 IST
