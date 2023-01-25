Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit rises 53% to Rs 222 cr, total income up

on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 53 per cent to Rs 222 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 2,664 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company declined by 1.14 per cent to Rs 566 apiece on the BSE.

