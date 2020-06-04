Amazon breaks language barrier, allows sellers to do business in Hindi

In a step towards breaking the language barrier, India has allowed sellers to manage their online businesses in Hindi. This includes everything from registering as an seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics.

“As we look at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace ecommerce to grow, we continue to double down our efforts on vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers starting with Hindi is a step in that direction,” said Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, India.

The service has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app.

Hundreds of Amazon sellers from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi experience to manage their accounts during the six-months testing phase, said the e-commerce major.