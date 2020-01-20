JUST IN
Global carmakers set to firm up India strategy amid auto sales slump
Amazon India to include 10,000 e-vehicles in its delivery fleet by 2025

With the introduction of electric vehicles, Amazon India aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact of delivery operations

Peerzada Abrar 

Jeff Bezos, Amazon, electric vehicles
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos along with the electric vehicles

E-commerce major Amazon said on Monday that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India. These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

The fleet of 10,000 EVs will include 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler vehicles, which have been designed and manufactured in India.

Initially, they will operate in over 20 cities of India, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur and Coimbatore.

"We will continue to invest in the electrification of our delivery fleet, thereby reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources,” Amazon Vice President, Customer Fulfillment - APAC and Emerging Markets Akhil Saxena said.

Amazon India said that it has been working with several Indian OEMs to build a fleet of vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders.

Amazon India said it has been working with several Indian OEMs to build a fleet of vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders. The government's focus to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps towards setting up of charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 policy has helped the company accelerate and chart its vision for EVs in India, it added.

In September 2019, the company announced its plan to eliminate single-use plastic in its packaging in India by June 2020. Amazon India said it has also invested in energy conservation and solar power generation in its Fulfilment Centers and Sort centres, with advanced building energy management systems, and water conservation methods to make operations more sustainable.

Key Points

Amazon India’s sustainability initiatives include

— All plastic dunnage to be replaced with 100% recyclable paper cushions

— Single-use plastic used for packaging will be eliminated by June 2020
First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 11:15 IST

