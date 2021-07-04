Amazon launches IP Accelerator programme in India for businesses

E-commerce major on Sunday announced the launch of its Accelerator (IP Accelerator) programme in India to provide sellers, who are also brand owners, with access to services from IP experts and law firms.

These sellers, including small and medium-sized sellers, can choose to engage with these IP law firms to help secure trademarks, protect their brands and tackle infringement, on in and websites globally, according to a statement.

Mary Beth Westmoreland, vice-president, technology, brand protection at Amazon, said the IP Accelerator programme is already available in the US, Europe and Canada.

"...we are excited to offer the advantages of this programme to our Indian businesses... Our Accelerator Program enables businesses to protect their intellectual property, which in turn helps to ensure an authentic shopping experience for everyone," Westmoreland added.

IP Accelerator was launched in the US in 2019, and has since then expanded to Europe, Japan, Canada, Mexico, and now India.

The programme was pilot-launched in India last year and has received positive feedback from businesses, the statement said.

To date, six IP law firms Hasan and Singh, Lexorbis, Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys, Amitabha Sen & co, Remfry & Sagar, and H K Acharya & Company have signed up to be service providers as part of the IP Accelerator programme to support sellers on Amazon.in.

"Establishing IP rights is essential for businesses of all sizes to differentiate their products, earn customer trust and grow their business.

"However, the process can be complex and time-consuming, leading to a lot of businesses dropping off along the way," Amazon India Director (MSME and Selling Partner Experience) Pranav Bhasin said.

He added that the launch of the IP Accelerator programme in India will support lakhs of sellers, especially small and medium-sized sellers with nascent brands, in establishing IP protection.

"Today, over 8.5 lakh sellers are registered on Amazon in India, and we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation to help them grow," Bhasin said.

The statement noted that the process of obtaining a trademark registration with the India, Trademarks Registry (IN TMR) can run up to as long as 18-24 months.

Brand owners, especially from small and medium businesses, may find it time consuming and complex to go through the process on their own.

The IP Accelerator Program helps them navigate this process by connecting businesses with trusted IP law firms that are subject matter experts in this field with experience in drafting trademark and other IP registration applications, it added.

Businesses can engage with these firms to overcome common hurdles that could otherwise further delay the issuance of a registration.

"Businesses also have the option to avail of Amazon.in's brand protection services to effectively protect and manage their brand and IP on the marketplace before their trademark is officially registered.

"Amazon.in empowers brands through programmes like Brand Registry, Transparency, and Project Zero, which use machine learning and automated systems to weed out potential counterfeits from the marketplace, enabling brands to protect their intellectual property rights," the statement said.

IP Accelerator can be accessed by sellers on Amazon.in Service Provider Network (SPN), and they do not incur any additional cost in accessing IP Accelerator firm listings on SPN. The sellers can choose to engage with the law firms directly and independently for services of their choice at mutually agreed terms, the statement said.

