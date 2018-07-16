Amazon pumps in Rs 2.3 bn in Amazon Pay to compete with PhonePe, Paytm

Jeff Bezos

E-commerce major has pumped in Rs 2.3 billion in its Indian payments arm, Pay, as it looks to strengthen its operations in the country and compete head-on with the likes of Flipkart's and Alibaba-backed

According to documents filed with the (RoC), Pay (India) has allotted 2.3 billion equity shares worth Rs 2.3 billion to existing shareholders -- Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs -- on right basis.

The resolution was approved on June 28, 2018, it added.

When contacted, an Amazon spokesperson said the company's focus is to make digital payments "the most trusted, convenient and rewarding choice for customers".

"We continue to explore ways to do this, in partnership with banks, processors, fintech and ecosystem partners. We have earlier invested in creating new transformational services like cash loading into the wallet at doorstep," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company plans to further develop new services for customers and continue to drive adoption for

"We are committed to the long-term vision of a less-cash India and continue to invest in experiences which reduce customer friction, improve affordability and foster everyday habits, thereby building preference for digital payments," the spokesperson said.

Previously, Amazon has infused funding in its payments business in multiple tranches. It invested Rs 670 million in May last year, followed by another Rs 1.3 billion in July last year.

In March this year, it had pumped in Rs 1.95 billion

Amazon, which is competing with homegrown rival in the Indian market, has pumped in substantial funding across operations to expand its operations in the country and build delivery infrastructure. Its founder, has committed an investment of $ 5 billion in the Indian market.

The competition is set to intensify following announcing a $ 16 billion deal last month to acquire about 77 per cent stake in (registered in Singapore).

Reports said Amazon is looking at ramping up its investment here by as much as $ 2 billion, giving the India unit more ammunition. The company, however, has not commented on these reports.

Amazon has been infusing funds into its various entities in India, including Amazon Pay, marketplace and wholesale business. These investments have been directed towards building warehouses, strengthening logistics and increasing product assortment.

During a recent investor call, had said the company would continue to invest in India as it sees great progress with both sellers and customers, even as the parent entity registered a loss of $ 622 million from international operations in the first quarter of 2018.

The company is also investing significant money in marketing and promotions as it looks to bring more consumers to its online shopping platform.