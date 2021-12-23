Amazon seeks relief from clarification on ED summons in Delhi HC

Amazon has filed a writ petition against the (ED) in seeking clarification on "unnecessary" summons issued to its employees and questioning the scope of its investigation in alleged FEMA violation in the Future Group deal.

In a plea filed before the Delhi High Court, Amazon accused ED of conducting a "fish and roving enquiry" against it.

It said that the agency is summoning multiple executives from the company which amounts to unnecessary harassment.

"Pass an ad-interim order staying all and any investigation/inquiry/summons or proceedings commenced by ED in respect of the subject matter," Amazon said in its petition.

The plea filed by Amazon is likely to come up for hearing before the bench led by Justice Rekha Palli on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)