Andhra govt clears Rs 1.10 trn proposal of NTPC for new energy park

NTPC is to set up a New Energy Park at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh to produce products out of green hydrogen, green ammonia and green methanol

Topics
NTPC | Andhra Pradesh | Green energy

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

NTPC Limited
NTPC Limited

Public sector power generator NTPC is to set up a New Energy Park at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh to produce products out of green hydrogen, green ammonia and green methanol at a cost of Rs 1,10,000 crore in two phases.

An official release on Tuesday said the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared a series of investment proposals to establish several heavy industries in the State.

NTPC will set up New Energy Park at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district to produce products of green hydrogen, green ammonia and green methanol with a total investment of Rs. 1, 10,000 crore in two phases with each phase receiving an investment of Rs. 55,000 crore, the release said.

The first and second phases with employment opportunities to 30,000 and 31,000 people would be completed by 2027 and 2032 respectively.

The Accord Group would set up a Rs 10,000-crore factory at Ramayapatnam to make special minerals like copper cathode, copper rod, sulfuric acid and selenium.

The facility would directly provide 2,500 people jobs and see work start from May 2023 and end by June 2025, according to the release.

Andhra Paper Mills at Kadiyam would go for an expansion at an investment of Rs. 3400 crore. The expansion would be completed by 2025 and provide direct employment to 2,100 people, it further said.

Vizag Tech Park Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, would establish a 100- MW data centre at Kapuluppada in three years at a cost of Rs. 7,210 crore by setting up a 10 MW capacity unit in the first phase.

This would offer direct employment to 14,825 people and indirect employment to 5,625. This is in addition to the 200-mg data park which is coming up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 20:37 IST

