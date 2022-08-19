JUST IN
Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states/UTs: NFH Survey 2019-21
Govt holds back 2 advocates recommended for elevation by SC Collegium
Prioritise national security, keep vigil on demographic changes: Amit Shah
Weapons dropping by Pak drones, NIA searches multiple locations in J-K
BJP to stage protest against rising crime in Rajasthan on Saturday
India needs 150,000 tonnes of natural rubber by 2025-26: Rubber Board chief
Gadkari seeks Amitabh Bachchan's support for Centre's road safety mission
WB SSC scam: HC asks for TET certificate of Anubrata Mondal's daughter
Govt treating matter like 'trash': J'khand HC on probe of Ranchi violence
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top 10 places for the best festive experience
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Centre needs to be transparent on non-locals voting in J-K: Sajad Lone
Congress urges Kerala CM to announce prize money for CWG medalists
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh government says it doesn't owe any money to power gencos

This comes after Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, Government of India enterprise, asked three power exchanges to restrict electricity trading by 27 discoms in 13 states having outstanding dues

Topics
Power consumption | Andhra Pradesh | Andhra Pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

power, electricity, IIP, grids, cyber security, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers
Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday maintained that it owed no money to the power generators for electricity purchased through the power exchanges.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO), a Government of India enterprise, has asked three power exchanges -- IEX, PXIL and HPX -- to restrict electricity trading by 27 discoms in 13 states having outstanding dues towards gencos.

AP was listed as one of the states that had outstanding amount to the gencos.

AP Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand clarified here on Friday that the state power distribution companies did not owe any money to the gencos.

"We have cleared all the Rs 350 crore due. It was only due to a communication gap that AP was probably showing as having an overdue," Vijayanand said.

Over the past few months, the state has been purchasing about 40 million units of electricity per day through the power exchanges for meeting its needs, AP Transco sources said.

The overall electricity demand in the state is about 180-190 million units per day but there has been a shortfall of about 40-45 million units.

To tide over this, the state has been regularly purchasing power through the exchanges.

With the POSOCO imposing restrictions on electricity trading, the state may find it difficult to procure required power to overcome the shortage.

"We are taking up the issue with POSOCO to clear the misunderstanding. As of now we have no overdue to be cleared, so there should not be a problem in purchasing power from the exchanges," a senior Energy Department official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Power consumption

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 13:22 IST

`
.