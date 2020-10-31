Apple launches all-in-one subscription plan 'Apple One' at Rs 195 a month

The Cupertino-based tech giant has made its all-in-one subscription bundle called One available that will bring together Music, TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple Plus.

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

The bundle was announced at an Apple event last month and you can now subscribe to it via the App Store on iOS.

The individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month.

The family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

The premier plan, which is yet to arrive, will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have.

With this, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.

Fitness Plus service, which includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other workouts, will eventually be available with the Premier plan after its launch later this quarter.

Fitness Plus is now available as a standalone subscription for $9.99-per-month.

The Premier service will be limited to the US, the UK, Australia and Canada when launched.

"With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription," the company said.

