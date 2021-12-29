Apple puts Foxconn's TN facility on probation after mass food-poisoning

-
Apple has put Sriperumbudur factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn on 'probation' following worker protests and an assessment that revealed substandard living conditions, saying it will ensure strict standards are met before the unit reopens.
The factory located on the outskirts of Chennai was shut down after workers protested against the poor condition of dormitories and dining rooms. It will resume operations once 'necessary improvements' are made.
Foxconn's Sriperumbudur factory hit headlines recently over mass-food poisoning at its offsite dormitory facility.
Foxconn, which assembles iPhone among other gadgets at the factory, apologised for the lapses and said it will revamp local management team and systems to ensure high standards needed are achieved and maintained.
An Apple spokesperson said: "We hold our suppliers accountable to the highest standards in the industry and regularly conduct assessments to ensure compliance."
Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, Apple dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments.
"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented," the Apple spokesperson said.
"Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility has been placed on probation and we will ensure our strict standards are met before the facility reopens. We will continue to monitor conditions closely," the spokesperson added.
Apple supplier Foxconn, in a statement, said it is restructuring local management team and management systems to make sure it can achieve and maintain the high standards, that are required.
Foxconn Technology Group further informed that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken before restarting operations. The company said that some offsite dormitory facilities did not meet the required standards.
The Foxconn statement said that safety and well being of employees is the company's top priority.
"We have been investigating recent issues at our Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu and have found that some offsite dormitory facilities do not meet the required standards. We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations," Foxconn said.
Foxconn said it will continue to provide support for staff as they return to work.
While the plant was widely expected to open around December 30, Apple's latest move to put Foxconn facility on probation could mean some delay in resumption of operations at the plant until all of the standards are met by Foxconn for its employees, say market watchers.
There is no official word from Foxconn yet on when the operations at the said unit will resume.
