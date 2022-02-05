Apple to take 27% commission on 3rd-party app payment in Netherlands

-
Tech giant Apple said it will take 27 per cent commission on purchases made in dating apps through third-party payment options in the Netherlands, in compliance with a Dutch regulatory ruling.
In an update on its developer support site, Apple said it would collect 27 per cent commission instead of its usual 30 per cent on transactions made in dating apps that use alternative payment methods, reports MacRumors.
Apple said the decreased commission excludes the value for collection and remittance of taxes that the company carries out.
The details follow Apple's announcement last month that it will comply with a Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) ruling that compels the company to allow third-party payment services to pay for in-app purchases in dating apps.
Apple has warned that it will not be directly aware of purchases made using alternative methods, and will not be able to assist users with refunds, purchase history, subscription management, and other issues that it usually takes care of as part of its own in-app payments system.
As a result, developers who use the new entitlements will have to take on these additional responsibilities and will be required to provide Apple with a monthly record of each sale of digital goods and content through the App Store within 15 calendar days of the end of Apple's fiscal month.
Apple's concessions came following a December ruling from the ACM that, by restricting dating apps from using third-party payment methods, Apple is engaging in an "abuse of market power", the report said.
The ACM threatened to fine Apple up to a maximum of 50 million euros per week ($57 million) if it did not allow dating apps to offer alternative payment options, it added.
Despite agreeing to offer the entitlements, Apple is still appealing the ACM ruling, which it argues is not in the best interests of App Storeusers. Apple says it is "concerned these changes could compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security".
