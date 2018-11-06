Aranda Investments sells 1.5 mn shares of Info Edge for over Rs 2 bn

Foreign investor Tuesday offloaded 1.5 million shares of Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, for over Rs 2.05 billion through an open market transaction.

However, the buyer(s) of the stocks could not be immediately ascertained.

According to bulk deal data available on (NSE), (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold a total of 15 lakh shares, amounting to 1.23 per cent stake of

The stocks were sold at an average price of Rs 1,370.04, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.05 billion, the data showed.

At the end of the September quarter, held 3.27 million shares or 2.68 per cent stake in the company.

shares closed 2.96 per cent lower at Rs 1,368 on the NSE.