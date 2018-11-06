JUST IN
Marico's earnings outlook improving as copra price drops by as much as 35%
Business Standard

Aranda Investments sells 1.5 mn shares of Info Edge for over Rs 2 bn

The stocks were sold at an average price of Rs 1,370.04, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.05 billion, data showed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Foreign investor Aranda Investments Tuesday offloaded 1.5 million shares of Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, for over Rs 2.05 billion through an open market transaction.

However, the buyer(s) of the stocks could not be immediately ascertained.

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold a total of 15 lakh shares, amounting to 1.23 per cent stake of Info Edge.

The stocks were sold at an average price of Rs 1,370.04, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.05 billion, the data showed.

At the end of the September quarter, Aranda Investments held 3.27 million shares or 2.68 per cent stake in the company.

Info Edge shares closed 2.96 per cent lower at Rs 1,368 on the NSE.
First Published: Tue, November 06 2018. 20:05 IST

