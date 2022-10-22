Around Rs 40,000 cr of business expected during 2-days of Dhanteras: CAIT

-
ALSO READ
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check price, purity and hallmarking
Diwali 2022: Dhanteras likely to see bumper demand for jewellery
India logs Dhanteras gold rush, jewellery sees 595% jump in orders: Report
Online shopping services shut down in Afghanistan due to economic crunch
Expect record deliveries of cars, two-wheelers on Dhanteras: FADA
-
Around Rs 40,000 crore of business is expected to be generated on this Dhanteras, which is spread over the weekend, on the back of positive consumer sentiment, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Saturday.
Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, is considered auspicious to buy new items, especially gold, silver jewellery, all kinds of utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothes and readymade garments, electronics, electrical goods among others.
This year Dhanteras is spread over the weekend, with the muhurat beginning from 2 pm on Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday.
"Around Rs 40,000 crores of business" is expected on two days festival of Dhanteras, CAIT national president B C Bhartia said in a statement.
All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation national president Pankaj Arora said there is great enthusiasm among jewellery traders across the country regarding the sale of Dhanteras on Saturday and Sunday, for which the industry has made elaborate preparations.
There is also demand for artificial jewellery that is also visible in the markets this year, while gold, silver coins, notes and idols are also likely to be bought in large quantities on Dhanteras, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 16:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU