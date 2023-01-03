JUST IN
Ashneer exhibited 'unruly, threatening behaviour' in AGM: BharatPe
Smartphone flattens internet growth curve in India, shows Trai data
RailTel ties up with tech firm to monetise Wi-Fi project at 6,100 stations
NCLT stays Reliance Cap resolution process on Torrent Group's plea
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in Manhattan federal court
Total aluminum production dropped by 2% to 566,000 tonnes in Q3: Vedanta
Tata Digital's Mukesh Bansal to step away from Tata Neu's daily ops: Report
Reliance Consumer Products to acquire 50% stake in makers of Sosyo
India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella
HealthKart eyes foray into the US market, plans IPO in next 2-3 years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Smartphone flattens internet growth curve in India, shows Trai data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ashneer exhibited 'unruly, threatening behaviour' in AGM: BharatPe

BharatPe said its former co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover exhibited "unruly, intimidating and threatening behaviour" towards the authorised representatives and employees of the company

Topics
bharatpe | Fintech sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and CEO of BharatPe, India’s first and largest UPI QR code provider
Ashneer Grover

Fintech platform BharatPe on Tuesday said that its former co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover exhibited "unruly, intimidating and threatening behaviour" towards the authorised representatives and employees of the company during the recently concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a company spokesperson, the AGM was conducted in full compliance of applicable laws and customary procedures on December 31, 2022.

"Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, joined the AGM with the clear intent to disrupt the proceedings. Throughout the three-hour long meeting, Ashneer exhibited unruly, intimidating and threatening behaviour towards the authorised representatives and employees of BharatPe who were doing their best to fulfil the statutory obligations of the Company," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

BharatPe said that it is evident that "these are retaliatory and diversionary tactics being resorted by him and are likely a response to the criminal complaint and civil suit filed against him and his family members for various financial improprieties".

The merchant fintech platform is fighting a case in the Delhi High Court against Grover and his wife, along with family members, alleging a Rs 88.6 crore fraud allegedly committed under their tenure.

Earlier in the day, Fintech platform BharatPe on Tuesday announced that Suhail Sameer will transition from the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Strategic Advisor, effective from January 7.

Current CFO Nalin Negi has been appointed as an interim CEO to partner with senior executives to strengthen the company's business, as the Board is actively searching for the new CEO.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on bharatpe

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU