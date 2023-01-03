JUST IN
RailTel ties up with tech firm to monetise Wi-Fi project at 6,100 stations

RailTel, has tied up with a technology firm in a bid to monetise its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations across the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RailTel ties up with tech firm to monetise Wi-Fi project at 6,100 stations

RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has tied up with a technology firm in a bid to monetise its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations across the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The rail PSU has signed a five-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a global information technology company based at Mumbai, RailTel said in a statement.

The other members of the consortium are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited (FISST) and Yellow Inc.

Under the contract, the revenue will be generated by monetizing Wi-Fi footfalls in one of the world's largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks through targeted advertisements and extending multimedia infotainment services for rail passengers.

This is India's first multi-year commercial agreement to monetize captive customers of public Wi-Fi network through collaborative efforts, the statement said.

As per the contract, 3i Infotech-led consortium will pay Rs 14 crore per year or 40% of revenue earned (whichever is higher) to RailTel.

The revenue will be largely led by advertising and supported by content/services-based revenue and the consolidated revenue potential from the project is expected to be upwards of Rs 250 crore over five-year period, as per 3i Infotech's estimate.

RailTel's public Wi-Fi network is now available at 6,108 railway stations across India and records more than 1.1 million unique users per day. With this collaborative deal, station Wi-Fi is set to evolve digital experience to users, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:59 IST

