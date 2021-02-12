Ashok Leyland tanks 8% to Rs 124.10 after Rs 19 crore Q3 net loss

-
Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday tumbled 8 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The stock tanked 8 per cent to Rs 124.10 on BSE.
On NSE, it plunged 6.77 per cent to Rs 125.90.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 28 crore in October-December quarter of 2019-20.
The revenues for the third quarter on a standalone basis stood at Rs 4,814 crore as compared with Rs 4,016 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
The company said its domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes during the third quarter stood at 15,991 units, up 3 per cent from 12,574 units in the same period of previous fiscal.
Export volumes during the period under review stood at 2,941 units, up 24 per cent from 2,371 units in October-December period of 2019-20.
