Ashok Leyland to enter used commercial vehicles business

flagship on Monday said it has joined hands with Wheels to enter the used business.

The company has inked a MoU with Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) in this regard.

The phygital platform, as part of the partnership, will facilitate an exchange and proper disposal and purchase of old .

With the entry into this segment, the commercial vehicle major aims to streamline the used vehicles market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its existing and potential channel partners for physical interactions in over 700 parking yards spread across the country, and other advanced technologies, according to a statement.

Through effective and efficient processes, the company will bring in more transparency into this space, thereby increasing options to reduce the number of old vehicles plying across the roadways of India, said in a statement.

"It is a great moment for us on this association of with MFCW to provide larger options to our customers with combined strength of our knowledge in CV and MFCW strength on the yards, digital ecosystem. We believe this relationship will provide enhanced value to our customers," Sanjeev Kumar, Head - MHCV at Ashok Leyland, said.

Pre-owned or re-purposed vehicles sector is experiencing exponential and consistent growth since the beginning of the pandemic due to the increase in the waiting period for vehicles and financial challenges.

Through facilities like exchange, disposal, hybrid, and special vehicle inspection, the platform aims to become the first choice amongst the customers considering an exchange of their vehicles, Ashok Leyland said.

This will create an opportunity for Ashok Leyland to reach as many fleet and single truck owners across India, as possible, it added.

