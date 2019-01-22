Asian Paints Q3 net profit rises 14% to Rs 647 cr, revenue at Rs 5,293 cr

Tuesday reported 14.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 647.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 567.21 crore during the same period previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for October-December quarter stood at Rs 5,293.99 crore. It was Rs 4,267.49 crore in the same period of 2017-18 fiscal, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company said due to the imposition of GST, revenue figure for the period up to June 30, 2017 are not strictly relatable to those thereafter.

shares Tuesday ended 0.99 per cent down at Rs 1,406.55 on the BSE.