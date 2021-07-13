AWS launches new prog to help early-stage startups work with public sector

-
Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of AWS Public Sector Startup Ramp in India, a new programme that is designed to help early-stage technology startups to build solutions for the public sector using its platform.
India is the first country where the programme is being rolled out.
"Our experience in India has shown that public sector organisations are increasingly keen to experiment with new ideas and technologies to advance their missions at speed and scale. Startups bring disruptive innovative solutions that create broad impact, and can pivot quickly to meet society's changing needs," Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector AISPL, AWS India and South Asia told reporters in a virtual briefing.
AWS is doubling down on its focus to serve the public sector, and empower startups with the new AWS Startup Ramp programme, he added.
Sharma said AWS is engaged with the government in various areas, including health, agriculture, smart cities, digital services, transportation and others.
AWS Regional Public Sector Startup Lead (Asia Pacific and Japan) Sam Harris said the programme is a commitment by AWS to engage, onboard, nurture and grow public-sector focused startups in the very early stages of their inception.
"...whether it's space-tech, agri-tech, non-profit organisations, health-tech, we're really excited to work with that community and welcome as many partners as we can over the years," he added.
AWS Startup Ramp is an acceleration programme for startups that are building innovative solutions for public sector customers worldwide, including but not limited to customers in national and local government, space and defense, and healthcare.
Startups in their early stage growth can apply to join the AWS Startup Ramp in one of two tiers: pre-revenue startups can apply to the Innovator tier, and post-revenue startups (with up to Rs 100 crore in revenue) can apply to the 'Member' tier.
Startups meeting all qualifying application criteria will be reviewed and evaluated for participation based on their potential contributions to public sector customers.
