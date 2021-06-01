Bajaj Auto posts 114% sales growth year-on-year to 2,71,862 units in May

-
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 114 per cent growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,71,862 units in May compared to the same month last year.
The company had sold 1,27,128 vehicles in May last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
The total domestic sales logged 52 per cent growth at 60,830 units as compared to 40,074 units sold in May 2020, while the total exports spiked 142 per cent to 2,11,032 units over 87,054 units shipped out in May 2020, the company said.
The total two-wheeler sales increased 113 per cent to 2,40,554 units in May 2021 from 112, 798 units in the same month of 2020, it said.
During the month, the domestic two-wheelers sales stood at 60,342 units, a growth of 54 per cent over 39, 286 two wheelers sold in May last year while exports grew 145 per cent to 180, 212 units in the month as against 73,512 vehicles in May 2020.
The commercial vehicles sales, including exports, were 31,308 units in May 2021 as compared to 14,330 vehicles in the same month of 2020, registering a growth of 118 per cent.
