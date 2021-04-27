Bajaj Finance Q4 consolidated net profit jumps 42% to Rs 1,347 cr

(BFL) on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,347 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 948 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20.

The consolidated figures of BFL include of wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

The new loans booked during Q4 FY21 fell to 54.7 lakh (5.47 million) as against 60.3 lakh (6.03 million) in the same quarter a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income during the quarter also dipped 1 per cent to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore in Q4 FY20, it said.

Total income fell by 5 per cent to Rs 6,855 crore from Rs 7,231 crore earlier.

For the full year 2020-21, net profit dropped 16 per cent to Rs 4,420 crore as against Rs 5,264 crore in 2019-20.

Total income during the year, however, rose 1 per cent to Rs 26,683 crore as against Rs 26,385 crore.

New loans booked in FY21 fell 38 per cent to 16.88 million as against 27.44 million a year ago.

The company's assets under management as of March 31, 2021 increased by 4 per cent to Rs 1.52 trillion as against Rs 1.47 trillion a year ago.

The gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.79 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively by end of March 2021, as against 1.61 per cent and 0.65 per cent earlier.

The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 58 per cent on stage 3 assets (NPAs) and 181 basis points on stage 1 and 2 assets as of March 31, 2021.

"Loan losses and provisions for FY21 was Rs 5,969 crore as against Rs 3,929 crore in FY20. During the year, the company has done accelerated write offs of Rs 3,500 crore of principal outstanding on account of Covid-19 related stress and advancement of its write off policy.

"The company holds a management overlay and macro provision of Rs 840 crore as of March 31, 2021," it added.

said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY21.

On a consolidated basis, the company witnessed growth of over 25 per cent in loan against securities and commercial lending during the year, while consumer B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) lending dropped 8 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Rural B2B and B2C as well as SME lending registered growth of 8 per cent, 11 per cent and 4 per cent.

Mortgage lending too increased by 7 per cent.

Bajaj Finance stock closed 3 per cent up at Rs 4,873.45 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)