Bajaj Holdings and Investment net profit up 16% to Rs 1,105 crore in Q4

Bajaj Holdings and Investment on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 16 per cent to Rs 1,105 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 949 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.
The total income, however, declined to Rs 105 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 112.41 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Holdings and Investment said in a regulatory filing.
For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,056 crore. It was Rs 3,650 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.
Total income stood at Rs 487 crore last fiscal. It was at Rs 463 crore in 2020-21 financial year.
