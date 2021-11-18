Bangalore-based EV technology provider Altigreen partners with SpareIt

-
ALSO READ
Altigreen partners MoEVing; enters Chennai with road-ready EVs
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
Higher subsidy under FAME II to be key in adoption of EVs, say makers
A good time to buy an electric two-wheeler, hold on if it's a car you want
Auto major Hyundai pitches for import duty cut on electric vehicles
-
Bangalore-based EV technology provider Altigreen has partnered with SpareIt to use garages on the latter's platform as EV service hubs.
Set up in 2020, SpareIt, which enables small and independent garages with easy access to spares sourcing, business management tools and upskilling programmes to make them EV ready, has a network of over 6000 connected garages across cities.
These garages have been trained in EV technologies and ingrained with Altigreens' standard service operating procedures, according to a release.
To begin with, SpareIt's network will be made available across Bangalore, it said, adding Altigreen's customers, including fleet operators, can use these garages on demand, or through an AMC model for regular monthly checks.
"To ensure faster adoption in the EV industry, it is important for the ecosystem to work collaboratively. SpareIt is great at establishing its garage network, and offering spare parts management. Our customers can benefit from this partnership with quick TATs and uptime, said Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen.
A player in EV technology and solutions for last mile transportation, Altigreen's new electric mobility vehicles built on 100 per cent indigenous technology have been designed specifically keeping Indian conditions in mind, as per the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU