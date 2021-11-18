Bangalore-based EV technology provider Altigreen partners with SpareIt

Bangalore-based EV provider Altigreen has partnered with SpareIt to use garages on the latter's platform as EV service hubs.

Set up in 2020, SpareIt, which enables small and independent garages with easy access to spares sourcing, business management tools and upskilling programmes to make them EV ready, has a network of over 6000 connected garages across cities.

These garages have been trained in EV technologies and ingrained with Altigreens' standard service operating procedures, according to a release.

To begin with, SpareIt's network will be made available across Bangalore, it said, adding Altigreen's customers, including fleet operators, can use these garages on demand, or through an AMC model for regular monthly checks.

"To ensure faster adoption in the EV industry, it is important for the ecosystem to work collaboratively. SpareIt is great at establishing its garage network, and offering spare parts management. Our customers can benefit from this partnership with quick TATs and uptime, said Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen.

A player in EV and solutions for last mile transportation, Altigreen's new vehicles built on 100 per cent indigenous have been designed specifically keeping Indian conditions in mind, as per the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)