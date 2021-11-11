Bank of India holds loan outreach programme, disburses Rs 12,500-cr credits

-
ALSO READ
Banks extend Rs 11,168 cr loans in outreach programme during festive season
Banks lend Rs 63,574 crore to 1.38 mn borrowers via outreach programme
What are BPLR and MCLR, and how do they impact your home loan rates?
Facebook India launches loans programme for small businesses in 200 places
HDFC launches festive offer; cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7%
-
As part of the customer outreach programme, state-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Thursday said it has disbursed about Rs 12,500 crore under the special drive.
The credit outreach programme was launched on October 16 by all banks across the country on the advice of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to expand loan growth to support the economic revival.
During her review of public sector banks in August, the finance minister had exhorted banks to conduct a credit outreach programme in October to support the revival of economic growth.
Under this programme, banks have been holding special camps across various parts of the country to sanction loans to eligible borrowers as per the prudential norms.
During the month-long 'customer outreach programmes', the bank has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore and disbursed over Rs 4,000 crore in RAM (retail, agri and MSME) segment alone, Bank of India said in a statement.
Another Rs 8,500 crore disbursal was done in corporate segments, it said.
As part of the initiative, the bank conducted one such camp in the national capital addressed by Managing Director Atanu Kumar Das.
He distributed sanction letters to the beneficiary customers of various banking products, including housing loan, vehicle loan, StandUp and StartUp, MSME and PM SVANidhi schemes to the tune of Rs 300 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Das said various initiatives have been taken by the bank under RAM in recent times for the benefit of its customers.
Recently, the bank slashed interest rates for home and vehicle loans, he said.
The lender intends to enrol 1,500 banking correspondents during this quarter, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU