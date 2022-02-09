Berger Paints' net profit falls 8% to Rs 253 crore in Dec quarter

India Ltd on Wednesday reported an eight per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 252.97 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 274.98 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 20.42 per cent to Rs 2,550.77 crore, compared with Rs 2,118.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 2,228.56 crore in December 2021, a 26.26 per cent jump as against Rs 1,764.94 crore a year ago.

Shares of India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 722.55 on the BSE, up 0.62 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)