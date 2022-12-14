JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 crore on EV plant in Pune
Sundar Pichai coming to India; govt to discuss 'Made in India' Pixel phones
Govt extends bid submission deadline till Jan 7 for IDBI Bank sale
UN aviation body rejects SpiceJet claim, says it didn't inspect airline
Travel-tech firm OYO launches 'Super OYO' in more than 70 cities in India
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 1,150 cr through NCDs
Retail firm Lulu Group signs deal to open 6 shopping malls, 1 hotel in UP
Colgate Palmolive to focus on volume growth in India, says MD Narasimhan
Amazon faces $280 mn lawsuit from Vietnamese supplier for post-Covid cuts
Carlyle, Advent buy 9.99% stake in Yes Bank, to pump in about Rs 8,896 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 crore on EV plant in Pune
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel launches 5G Plus services at no extra cost in Lucknow

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here

Topics
Bharti Airtel | 5G | 5G in India

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Airtel 5G, Airtel

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, according to a press statement.

"Currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, he added.

"The upgraded network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos along with revolutionising technical changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," Mukherjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharti Airtel

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 13:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.