Biocon rises over 3% as biotech major sees strong Dec qtr numbers

-
ALSO READ
India, Colombia exchange views on cooperation in biotechnology sector
Biocon in talks with Mylan to merge biosimilar businesses: Report
Biocon Q1 net profit declines 35% to Rs 108.4 cr; revenue at Rs 1807.8 cr
USFDA okays Biocon insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug
Biocon Biologics to offer 15% stake to Serum Institute Life Sciences
-
Notwithstanding the muted broader market trend, shares of Biocon Ltd surged over 3 per cent on Friday after the biotechnology major reported strong December quarter earnings.
On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 363, then touched a high of Rs 382.45, registering a gain of 5.09 per cent over its last close. The stock finally ended at Rs 376.60, up 3.49 per cent.
In a similar trend on NSE, the stock opened at Rs 364.00, then jumped 5.02 per cent and touched an early high of Rs 382.50 in initial deals. It finally settled at Rs 376.45, up 3.36 per cent.
On Thursday, biotechnology major Biocon Ltd reported a 17.68 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 219.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated total income in the third quarter this fiscal stood at Rs 2,222.5 crore, compared to Rs 1,885.3 crore a year ago.
The biosimilars vertical clocked revenue of Rs 981.4 crore, compared to Rs 768.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, while the generics segment had a revenue of Rs 607.4 crore, against Rs 567.1 crore earlier, the company said.
The company further said its research services registered a revenue of Rs 641.4 crore in the third quarter against Rs 584.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU