Bird found mid-air in cockpit of Air India Express' flight on July 15

-
ALSO READ
Cochin International Airport Ltd bags Covid champion award at Wings India
Airport in Kochi to become power-positive with new solar plant from March 6
Probe initiated on SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight fire, other incidents: DGCA
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
Cochin airport continues to be India's 3rd busiest airport despite Covid
-
An alive bird was found in the cockpit of Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight on July 15, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.
The bird was found in the glove compartment on co-pilot's side when the plane was at 37,000 feet altitude, the officials noted.
The plane landed safely in Kochi, they said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, they mentioned.
Prima facie, it looks like there was a ground handling lapse at a foreign station, the officials said while talking about the incident.
In another incident, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted on July 16 to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air.
Air India Express did not respond to PTI's requests for statements regarding the two aforementioned incidents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU