BMW launches X4 Silver Shadow Edition; price starts at Rs 71.9 lakh

-
ALSO READ
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
TMS Ep83: Traditional distributors, silver, RIL, Economic Survey
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
What is the Model Tenancy Act?
-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday launched the 'Silver Shadow Edition' of its X4 model with price starting at Rs 71.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai, the new exclusive edition comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.
The petrol engine variant has a 2-litre engine with a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. It is priced at Rs 71.9 lakh, the company said in a statement.
Whereas, the diesel engine option has a 3-litre engine with 265 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds. It is priced at Rs 73.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), it added.
These can be booked online through its website Monday onwards, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU