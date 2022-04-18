PE inflow in realty sector declines 47% to $1 billion in Jan-Mar 2022

-
Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 47 per cent to USD 1 billion during January-March this year compared to the year-ago period, but the inflows jumped over 4.5 times from the previous quarter, according to property consultant Savills India.
The PE (Private Equity) inflows stood at USD 1.9 billion in the same quarter last year. During October-December 2021, the investments were at USD 218 million.
"Commercial office assets continued to remain the frontrunner during Q1 2022, garnering more than two-third share of the investment pie. All the quarterly investment came from foreign institutional investors and was concentrated in core office assets in Bengaluru," Savills said in a statement.
Last week, Anarock had reported that the PE investments in the real estate sector fell 32 per cent to USD 4.3 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 6.3 billion in the 2020-21 financial year.
