Bosch suspends production at Nashik plant till May 23 due to Covid-19

CarDekho appoints Mayank Jain as the CEO of its new auto business
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bosch
Photo: Shutterstock

Auto component major Bosch on Wednesday said it has suspended operations at its Nashik plant from noon till the midnight of May 23 to adhere to state government directives to break the transmission chain amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Consequently, all direct, indirect, and off-roll employees working at the facility have been directed to stay at home, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's Nashik plant caters to common rail systems with a key portfolio of injectors and nozzles for passenger cars, heavy and commercial vehicles, and tractor segments.

The shutdown of operations will marginally impact the supplies to the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) as well as the automotive aftermarket segment, which is already stressed with lockdowns as well as supply chain volatilities, the company noted.

The company employs around 2,500 associates in the Nashik facility.

The impact on the company's business is difficult to assess at present as the situation continues to evolve, Bosch stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, May 12 2021. 20:39 IST

