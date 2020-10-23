BPCL to launch 2 high-end synthetic lubricant variants next week

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), which controls around 12 per cent of the lubes market with its Mak-branded lubricants, will next week launch two high-grade synthetic lubes for premium cars and bikes.

sells around 3.3 lakh tonnes of lubes under the main brand of Mak annually, which is worth around Rs 3,000 crore in terms of value.

The company is launching Mak TitaniumCK4, which is an ultra-low emission diesel engine lube for BS-VI cars, and Mak BlazeSynth for high-end bikes, the company said adding that these lubes are fully synthetic.

"We are launching Mak Titanium for high-end cars and Mak BlazeSynth for high-end two-wheelers next week. While both products have been successfully piloted in a few markets like Delhi-NCR, its nationwide commercial launch is slated for next week," Executive Director In-Charge (Lubes Business) Santosh Kumar told PTI on Friday.

The auto industry has been witnessing dynamic changes in the past two decades, leading to the launch of more fuel-efficient engines maximising performance and adhering to newer emission norms. Such advancements demand changes in lubricant formulations as wells the new Mak labels reflect this, he said.

"For the modern higher capacity motorcycles, we are launching Mak BlazeSynth, which is a fully synthetic lube, offering high oxidation stability that inhibits oil degradation at elevated temperatures and reduce engine deposits, resulting in better engine performance," he said, adding that the new lube is available in 1 and 2.5 litres.

Similarly, Mak TitaniumCK4 is an ultra-low emission synthetic diesel engine oil for high-end BS-VI cars and comes with after-treatment devices of exhaust gases. Its lower viscometry gives easy start and better fuel economy compared to conventional oil without compromising on engine durability. This is available in 1, 15 and 210 litres.

Mak controls 11-12 per cent of the around Rs 35,000-crore engine oils market.

Last month, told PTI that it is planning to increase the overall market share in the lubes business to 13-14 per cent, from 11-12 per cent now. Similarly, it is working to grow rural sales to over 60 per cent from under 50 per cent now.

The lubes market is around 36 lakh tonne or around Rs 35,000 crore per annum. Of this, 48 per cent is with the three state-owned oil companies, and the rest is with standalone players like Castrol and Gulf Oil, among other 50-odd players. As much as 55 per cent of the market is industrial lubes, and the rest automotive.

