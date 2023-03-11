Brakes India unveils new ZAP brake pads exclusively designed for EVs

Manufacturers of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications, Brakes India has unveiled ZAP brake pads with advanced friction technology for electric vehicles, the said on Saturday.

The ZAP brake pads with enhanced corrosion protection and quiet braking has been specifically designed and formulated to suit the requirements of the customers of battery operated vehicles.

"The market for is growing exponentially. Tapping this opportunity and understanding the customer needs, we have launched ZAP for a few leading electric vehicles, which will soon be expanded across other EV models," vice-president and head (aftermarket business) S Sujit Nayak said.

"Leveraging our Research and Development expertise, ZAP brake pads are designed for quiet braking, consistent stopping power, low brake dust and enhanced corrosion protection", he said.

The brake pads adhere to highest possible standards for environmental safety and sustainability.

A renowned Tier I supplier to domestic and overseas original equipment manufacturers, Brakes India has a strong focus on design, development quality and superior customer centricity, the said.

Considering the need for superior brake pads in the growing electric car segments, ZAP brake pads have been introduced with advanced friction technology, it added.

