Business Standard

Godrej Industries plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds pvt placement basis

Godrej Industries, part of Godrej Group, plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an issue of bonds on a private placement basis.

Topics
Godrej Industries | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Godrej

Godrej Industries, part of Godrej Group, plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an issue of bonds on a private placement basis.

"The management committee of the board of directors of the company has on March 10, 2023, inter alia, approved the placement memorandum/ information memorandum for issuance of up to one lakh rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) having face value of Rs one lakh only each, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis," said Godrej Industries in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday.

The issue has been divided into two tranches of 25,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

Each series will have an aggregate nominal value of up to Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 250 crore aggregating up to Rs 500 crore.

Godrej Industries operates in the businesses of Oleochemicals, surfactants, finance & investments and estate management.

It has substantial interests in several industries, including property development, oil palm plantation, animal feeds and agri-products, poultry, personal care and household care, etc., through its subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 16:49 IST

`
