WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature -- "approve new participants" in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.
With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups, according to WABetaInfo.
In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator.
Moreover, the report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group -- by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.
In addition, this could also help admins limit the large number of requests they receive from people who want to join a subgroup of their community.
This feature will roll out to even more beta testers over the coming weeks, the report mentioned.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature -- "silence unknown callers" -- which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.
The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.
First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 16:51 IST
